Rybar Live: Special military operation, May 4-5
Mikhail Zvinchuk, head of the Russian think tank Rybar:
«About 70% of the village of Georgievka has been cleared. The Russian army controls the Great Patriotic War memorial, the House of Culture, and the territory of the former Agricultural Chemistry enterprise»