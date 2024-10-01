BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
💥1,745 people have been killed in Lebanon since Israeli forces began bombing the southern regions of the country.
64 views • 7 months ago

💥🇱🇧 1,745 people have been killed in Lebanon since Israeli forces began bombing the southern regions of the country and conducting airstrikes on the capital, Beirut, which started on September 23, reports Al Hadath TV channel.

Adding:

 Israel’s expected ground incursion into Lebanon will drive home a new strategic reality of a year of war — the once-mighty US is powerless to rein in its ally or to influence other major belligerents in a fast-worsening regional crisis. - CNN

CNN is trying to convince everyone that the U.S. has nothing to do with Israel's actions.

But why did they send them $8 billion worth of weapons last week?

Everything Israel, a.k.a. the biggest U.S. base in the Middle East, does aligns with U.S. interests.

There's a reason Nasrallah referred to the U.S. as the "big Satan" and Israel as the "little Satan"...

...and we call Ukraine "Satan's Hoe."



