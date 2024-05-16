MP Bridgen

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Andrew Bridgen MP (@ABridgen)
“Dr Patterson stated that he only ever saw five cases of myocarditis every year until 2021 when the jabs were rolled out, he saw a 500% increase in myocarditis.”
I asked
@PennyMordaunt
today for a statement on the concerns of Channel Island Doctors and the total absence of recourse for vaccine injured Channel Islanders, who are excluded from the Vaccine Damage Payment Scheme.
It follows a letter written to the General Medical Council (@GMCUK) by a cardiologist on Guernsey who has noticed a 500% increase in myocarditis since the roll out of the jabs.