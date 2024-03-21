Where I Am Four Months After Quitting Caffeine

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
These past few months since giving up caffeine have been difficult. One of the common symptoms of withdrawal is heart palpitations. Yes, I had been dealing with that for weeks, but during the past few days my heart rate finally began to stabilize for the first time in weeks. I dealt with stress and fatigue as well, plus working massive overtime hours due to four of my co-workers either getting fired or not showing up for some reason, and having to cover that.