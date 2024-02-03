BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
New Property Tax for WA? 10 OR Repubs Can't Run For Re-election. CA Reparations and more!
36 views • 02/03/2024

Washington dems want to pass a new property tax to pay for hospitals owned by the county. Oregon's legislature will start meeting next week and their biggest item to tackle will be to remove the decriminalization of drugs law. Oregon students rank last in the nation for recovery after the pandemic. California is looking to pass 14 reparations bills, however none will include financial compensation. California settles a 2 billion dollar lawsuit for the way it handled its students during the pandemic. California has a 200 inmate riot at 1 of its prison facilities.


Behindthelinepodcast.com 

Leftcoastnews.net 

Shtfnews.net 


#californianews #washingtonnews #oregonews #leftcoastnews #behindthelinepodcast #shtfnews #propertytax #politics #legislature #criminaljustice #drugs #budget #reparations #pandemic #students #societalcollapse 

educationpandemiccalifornia newsnewsomreparationsshtf preppingproperty taxseattle newscalifornia reparationsbehind the line podcastshtf newsshtf prepperleft coast newsoregon newsportland newsolympia newswashington newswashington legislaturewashington government newsoregon legislatureoregon drug laworegon studentsoregon students rank last in nationcalifornia prison riot
