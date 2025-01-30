BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Bobby is right!
The Real Dr Judy
The Real Dr Judy
371 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
140 views • 7 months ago

(found on Dr. Judy's transcripts: https://therealdrjudy.com/judy-mikovits-transcripts/ )

US Senator Angela Alsobrooks from Maryland quoted Robert Kennedy Jr from our talk at GodSpeak Calvary Chapel on February 26, 2021. She challenged Bobby for saying that African Americans should receive a different vaccine than European Americans. Important to note, as she pointed out, NIH is based in Maryland…

She should then be aware of peer-reviewed scientific publications pointing that fact out!

Let’s start with: Feb 1, 2008, American Association for Cancer Research: Tumor Immunobiological Differences in Prostate Cancer between African-American and European-American Men

-------

US Senator MD Angela Alsobrooks: You were on a show on February 26, 2021, an interview with Dr Judy Mikovits, where you said the following, and I quote, we should not be giving black people the same vaccine schedule that's given to whites because their immune system is better than ours. Can you please explain what you meant?

Robert Kennedy Jr: There's a series of studies that show that to particular antigens, that blacks have a much stronger reaction.There are differences in reactions to different products by different races.

--------

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. testifies at confirmation hearing (Day 2): https://www.youtube.com/live/YP869FT-e7Y?si=5KqG5ZghHX3wBmQZ

Feb 1, 2008 American Association for Cancer Research: Tumor Immunobiological Differences in Prostate Cancer between African-American and European-American Men: https://tinyurl.com/AfricanEuropeanMenCancer

Feb 26 2021 Full Q&A with Bobby, Pastor Rob and myself at GodSpeak: https://rumble.com/vcri2t-dr.-judy-mikovits-and-robert-f.-kennedy-jr.-q-a-godspeak-calvary-chapel.html

Clip from Q&A: Black boys - MMR vaccine & a 336% higher chance for autism: https://therealdrjudy.com/judy-mikovits-transcripts/f/black-boys---mmr-vaccine-a-336%25-higher-chance-for-autism

Keywords
healthcancernewssciencevaccinetruthafrican americanrobert kennedy jreuropean american
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy