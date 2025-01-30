Bobby is right!

(found on Dr. Judy's transcripts: https://therealdrjudy.com/judy-mikovits-transcripts/ )

US Senator Angela Alsobrooks from Maryland quoted Robert Kennedy Jr from our talk at GodSpeak Calvary Chapel on February 26, 2021. She challenged Bobby for saying that African Americans should receive a different vaccine than European Americans. Important to note, as she pointed out, NIH is based in Maryland…

She should then be aware of peer-reviewed scientific publications pointing that fact out!

Let’s start with: Feb 1, 2008, American Association for Cancer Research: Tumor Immunobiological Differences in Prostate Cancer between African-American and European-American Men

US Senator MD Angela Alsobrooks: You were on a show on February 26, 2021, an interview with Dr Judy Mikovits, where you said the following, and I quote, we should not be giving black people the same vaccine schedule that's given to whites because their immune system is better than ours. Can you please explain what you meant?

Robert Kennedy Jr: There's a series of studies that show that to particular antigens, that blacks have a much stronger reaction.There are differences in reactions to different products by different races.

