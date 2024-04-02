RED ALERT 🚨 IT'S SPREADING 🧬 RUSSIA ISSUES A WARNING

The news is here because of members like you! 🛑 PLEASE HELP TO SUPPORT WHAT WE DO 🛑





/ fullspectrumsurvival --- Join us on there! You Will Get : * Waterproof Physical Survival Cards sent to you in the mail every single month! *At the $10 level * Exclusive Content





As always, we appreciate your views and comments, please subscribe and send us mail if you have any questions!





Information: Brad/Full Spectrum Survival is not a doctor, medical professional, investor, or lawyer. Each of the statements made by Brad, Kelley, their guests and/or this channel are opinions of events only and not instructions or advice. NO information on this site should be used to diagnose, treat, prevent or cure any disease or condition or give legal or investment advice. Brad, Kelley, and Full Spectrum Survival thanks each one of our Patreon members for making our outreach possible. We often work with outreaches and organizations to share information, both positive and negative, about items that fit within the genre of our community. Videos and information, text and website driven, may include the sponsorship of our Patreon members who request reviews of specific items and the discussion of topics or outreaches and organizations. At no time do we ever sway our judgement for an item or topic based on these requests. Integrity and our community are the first and utmost priority for our entire team and family. We thank you for being here with us and being a part of this amazing community.





Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YzztMWNc7M8





Thumbnail: https://www.dailymail.co.uk/health/article-11969675/Bird-flu-just-FOUR-small-mutations-away-causing-human-pandemic-experts-say.html?ito=email_share_article-top