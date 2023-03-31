© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
🇦🇺 Senator Alex Antic: Australia Should Exercise Its Own Decisions Regarding Healthcare Issues And Emergencies, Not Walk In Lockstep With The Dictates Of The WHO
Yet, the government is set to sign us up to a WHO “pandemic treaty” which would make the WHO’s policies international law.
This is a power grab by unelected international elites who care nothing for Australians.