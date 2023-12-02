© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
These Numbers Are Astronomical: Nat'l Border Patrol Council President
Brandon Judd: "These numbers are astronomical. We're apprehending more than seven times what we should be on any given day. Yesterday was the first day in my 26 year time being with the national border patrol council that I didn't see one got away.