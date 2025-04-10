BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Trump Tariff Twitter Escapades Crash and Spike Market In Stunning Display of 'Art of the Deal'
What is happening
What is happening
9716 followers
177 views • 5 months ago

The US tax farm is in turmoil as Trump’s Truthful Hyperbole meets “alternative facts”... Is Trump’s pants on fire or is it just a case of negotiating the best deal for himself and his soulless shadow friends and master banksters… just like the book says.


