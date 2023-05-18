Quo Vadis





May 17, 2023





In this video we share Medjugorje Visionary Mirjana's Special Messages.





The following message was given to Medjugorje visionary Mirjana on March 18, 2015.





“Dear children!





With a full heart I am asking you,

I am imploring you children: cleanse your hearts of sin and lift them up to God and to eternal life.





I am imploring you:

be vigilant and open for truth.





Do not permit for all that is of this earth to distance you from the true cognition [understanding] of the contentment in the communion with my Son.





I am leading you on the way of true wisdom, because only with true wisdom can you come to know true peace and the true good.





Do not waste time asking for signs of the Heavenly Father,

because He has already given you the greatest sign, which is my Son.





Therefore, my children,

pray so that the Holy Spirit can lead you into truth,

can help you to come to know it,

and through that knowledge of the truth that you may be one with the Heavenly Father and with my Son.





That is the understanding that gives happiness on earth

and opens the door of eternal life and infinite love.





Thank you.”





The truth is the bedrock upon which we can build our lives.





Our societies need the Truth that comes from God.





Let us pray for the Holy Spirit to fill us with deep understanding of the Truth which is God Himself!





The following special message of March 18 to Mirjana of Medjugorje comes from 2023:





Dear children, I invite you to get to know my Son better through prayer and charity.





That pure and open hearts learn to listen.





To listen to what my Son tells you in order to see spiritually.





That as one people of God, in communion with my Son, you witness the truth with your life.





Pray, my children, that together with my Son you can bring only peace, joy and love to all your brothers and sisters.





I am with you and I bless you with a mother's blessing.





Many have wondered what the significance of March 18 is about Mirjana’s annual apparition.





Will March 18 also be the date of the disclosure of the first Medjugorje ‘secret’?





The seer, if she knows exactly, isn’t saying so, but she has said the date is related to the ten ‘secrets’ given to her by Our Lady, and when these are announced the world will understand why Our Lady chose this date.





Mirjana is now married to Marco Soldo and the couple have two daughters. They live in the village of Medjugorje.





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VF81ZMmkAdo