Between Ceasefire And Crossfire: Russia And Ukraine At The Breaking Point

In the Sumy direction, heavy fighting continues along the border areas. Russian forces are advancing near Loknya, attempting to reach Yunakovka, a settlement with a road leading into Russia’s Kursk Region. To the west, Russian assault operations are reported around Belovody, south of Zhuravka. Ukrainian sources indicate that Russian units are trying to advance toward communities in Khotin and Yunakivka, but no significant shifts in the frontline have occurred. Intense artillery and air strikes persist in the area.Russia’s Kursk and Belgorod regions experienced massive Ukrainian drone strikes. Russian air defense systems intercepted dozens of drones. Belgorod reported casualties among civilians due to these attacks, and heightened security measures remain in effect. Additionally, a Ukrainian assault team attempted to infiltrate toward Demidovka, bypassing Myropilske through forested terrain, but was destroyed by artillery fire and FPV drones while still on Ukrainian territory.In the Pokrovsk direction, fierce fighting continues near the outskirts of Pokrovsk, particularly around Uspenovka, Novoaleksandrovka, and Kotlyarovka. In eastern Dnipropetrovsk Region, towards which Russian forces are moving, Ukrainian authorities announced a mandatory evacuation for families with children from villages such as Kolona-Mezheva, Novopidhorodne, Raipole, and Sukhareva Balka. The situation remains extremely tense, although the frontline has stabilized.In the South Donetsk direction, Russian troops are actively attacking near settlements like Konstantinopol, Burlatske, and Otradnoye, attempting to break through enemy defenses. High-intensity exchanges of artillery and drone attacks continue. Ukrainian forces have counterattacked primarily with infantry, suffering losses of light armored vehicles. Despite heavy fighting reported by both sides, there have been no significant frontline changes.In the Zaporizhzhia direction, there were also no significant shifts in frontline positions, although heavy clashes persist around Shcherbaki, Mala Tokmachka, and Stepove. Ukrainian artillery fire and intensive drone activity are limiting Russian offensive capabilities, leading to positional combat. Russian forces continue to launch regular strikes on Ukrainian positions and frontline settlements, anticipating potential counterattacks.Against this background, both sides have intensified attacks deep into each other’s territory. Russia carried out massive drone and air strikes against Ukrainian cities including Kharkiv, Dnipro, Kyiv, and other urban areas. Ukraine responded with extensive drone strikes targeting Russian territories, including Kursk,

Bryansk, and Oryol regions. Each side seeks to inflict maximum damage on the other’s critical infrastructure.Diplomatic developments offer cautious optimism. Russia declared a three-day ceasefire from May 8 to 11, marking the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II. Ukraine insists on an immediate and unconditional ceasefire. The United States and Western allies demand concrete steps toward resolving the conflict, though a lasting peace agreement remains elusive. Diplomatic efforts continue amidst ongoing instability and contradictory statements from both sides.

https://southfront.press/russia-and-ukraine-at-the-breaking-point/