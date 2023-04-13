The Deep State’s WAR AGAINST Populism: Alvin Bragg INTERFERING With Congressional Investigation

Stew Peters Show





The Deep State’s plan does not end with putting Trump in prison.

They want to crush his populist movement and make sure it never rises again.

Garland Favorito is here to talk about corrupt D.A. Alvin Bragg’s lawsuit attempting to thwart Congressman Jim Jordan’s investigation.

Bragg’s indictment of President Trump did not list the law he allegedly broke.

Bragg is challenging the right of Congress to use its constitutionally backed investigative powers.

Taxpayer funds are being used for a fraudulent witch hunt to remove President Trump from the ballot.

They are attempting the bogus legal theory of charging someone with covering up a crime that was never committed in the first place.

