Many 'white nationalist' Christians claim the 'lost ten tribes of Israel' who became central Europe after the captivity are only white people. Is this true, what does scripture actually say?

The Qodesh Calendar, a KJV discovery 2012

Moses calendar Messiah created (Col 1:16) found hidden in the book of Acts:

e-book 1: 30 Evidences & Facts: https://drive.proton.me/urls/44PTFPV27R#ydBD7EG0Si5P





