Are the heirs to Abrahams promises only white people? Is this antisemitism?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Many 'white nationalist' Christians claim the 'lost ten tribes of Israel' who became central Europe after the captivity are only white people. Is this true, what does scripture actually say?
The Qodesh Calendar, a KJV discovery 2012
Moses calendar Messiah created (Col 1:16) found hidden in the book of Acts:
e-book 1: 30 Evidences & Facts: https://drive.proton.me/urls/44PTFPV27R#ydBD7EG0Si5P