The Israel & Palestine Conflict Explained w Rashid Khalidi (mirrored)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Mirrored from YouTube channel tomdnyc at:-
https://youtu.be/DlnqpLTSDw8?si=UKB8x5dAyS8_jNmm
7 Apr 2024
Tom Delgado travels to Columbia University to interview Professor Rashid Khalidi about the current war in Gaza and his book The Hundred Years' War on Palestine. He covers the history of Zionism, the Palestinian people, peace talks, and the way forward. Shot by Cameron Burton.
Check out Professor Khalidi's book -
https://www.thriftbooks.com/w/strangers-in-our-own-land_rashid-khalidi/19782328/#edition=31676153&idiq=43538551
For more stuff, join Tom's Patreon -
https://www.patreon.com/tomdnyc
Follow Tom on IG -
https://www.instagram.com/tomdnyc
Venmo - https://venmo.com/tomdnyc
Paypal - https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/tomdnyc