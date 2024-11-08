Rootworkhealing.us is here for you

Welcome to Rootwork Healing! My name is Chan and I’m a Black, queer, and trans non-binary spiritual healing practitioner and medium. My journey into the healing realm started in 2014 when I underwent a profound spiritual awakening and realized it was time to start working with my ancestral gifts. I launched my first healing practice while I was finishing my graduate degree and upon completion I continued to work with clients while simultaneously navigating the corporate world. During my time in corporate, I spent 10+ years in the fields of Learning & Development and Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI). My spiritual practice did not stop - and in fact it became increasingly clear how much this work is needed as the world shifts. I enlisted the support of my brilliant mentor, Emily Waymire, and with her guidance I was able to deepen my own healing experience and expand my gifts as a holistic practitioner. I created Rootwork Healing to pay homage to the magic and healing system of my African ancestors, which lives on in me. I am honored to bring my full Self to this work.

My therapeutic approach is simple: Only YOU are responsible for your healing. I am here to hold the safe container for the most important work of your life -

Loving Yourself.