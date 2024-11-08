Rootworkhealing.us is here for you

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Welcome to Rootwork Healing! My name is Chan and I’m a Black, queer, and trans non-binary spiritual healing practitioner and medium. My journey into the healing realm started in 2014 when I underwent a profound spiritual awakening and realized it was time to start working with my ancestral gifts. I launched my first healing practice while I was finishing my graduate degree and upon completion I continued to work with clients while simultaneously navigating the corporate world. During my time in corporate, I spent 10+ years in the fields of Learning & Development and Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI). My spiritual practice did not stop - and in fact it became increasingly clear how much this work is needed as the world shifts. I enlisted the support of my brilliant mentor, Emily Waymire, and with her guidance I was able to deepen my own healing experience and expand my gifts as a holistic practitioner. I created Rootwork Healing to pay homage to the magic and healing system of my African ancestors, which lives on in me. I am honored to bring my full Self to this work.
My therapeutic approach is simple: Only YOU are responsible for your healing. I am here to hold the safe container for the most important work of your life -
Loving Yourself.