This Smart Drug is AWESOME (yet awful-tasting) ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ Biohacker Review of Powdered Piracetam
jroseland
jroseland
86 views • 12/03/2023

About 15 minutes after taking my first dose of Piracetam I felt myself slide into that focused, productive mindset zone that Biohackers love. I stayed in that zone for about four hours.The trade-off is the price, 250 grams of Piracetam in pill form would cost $104 whereas this bag only costs $60. So I guess the production process of putting Piracetam in pills and pill bottles is a lot of work more than just sending out bags of powder. I prefer to save the $40!


Read Biohacker Review 📑 Everything mentioned here

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/nootropics/764-piracetam

Order Piracetam 💲 Update: This was a review of Peak Nootropics' Piracetam - I now have questions about their quality assurance, order from Piracetam from these sources...

Capsuled https://www.limitlessmindset.com/Piracetam-SC

Powdered https://www.limitlessmindset.com/Piracetam-NS

Nootropil https://www.limitlessmindset.com/Piracetam-RU

In the EU/UK https://www.limitlessmindset.com/Piracetam-EU-UK

reviewsupplementsbiohackingpiracetamnootropicssmart drugslimitless mindset
