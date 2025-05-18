© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Noura Erakat Addresses the UN in Commemoration of the 77th Anniversary of the Nakba 5-15-25
Jadaliyya
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SAjmHHt8Fk4
Noura Erakat Addresses the UN in Commemoration of the 77th Anniversary of the Nakba
https://www.un.org/unispal/document/statement-professor-noura-15may25/