Debating Hitlerians, “CRYPTO JEWS!”, Kushners, Kennedys, Communists & Catholics
Resistance Rising
Resistance Rising
106 followers
27 views • 6 months ago

SR 2024-12-09 Post Debate

Topic list:

* Johnny reviews what it was like to debate three Jew-baiting Hitlerians.
* Is Fake Nukes Phil a Freemason?
* Did anybody die at Pearl Harbor?
* When Jew-baiters out Jew-baiters for not baiting enough.
* What’s the one thing the Jew-baiters have in common?
* Before there were “CRYPTO-JEWS!” there were these.
* “Adolf Hitler: good or bad?”
* Spamming Jews!
* Murder by not being funny: Neil Simon knew the formula for success.
* The Kennedy Papa Joe expected would be President (not John).
* The Kushners run it all!!!
* Where does real healing come from? (Solomon knew.)
* Mandatory vaccination: the only solution is revolution.
* “Judge Judy”
* How militaries waste MILLIONS.
* When the very, very rare leader tries to help the people.
* What does Mafioso Joe’s “pardon” of his little boy prove?

Keywords
politicsjewswarjesuits
