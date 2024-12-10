Debating Hitlerians, “CRYPTO JEWS!”, Kushners, Kennedys, Communists & Catholics

SR 2024-12-09 Post Debate

Topic list:

* Johnny reviews what it was like to debate three Jew-baiting Hitlerians.

* Is Fake Nukes Phil a Freemason?

* Did anybody die at Pearl Harbor?

* When Jew-baiters out Jew-baiters for not baiting enough.

* What’s the one thing the Jew-baiters have in common?

* Before there were “CRYPTO-JEWS!” there were these.

* “Adolf Hitler: good or bad?”

* Spamming Jews!

* Murder by not being funny: Neil Simon knew the formula for success.

* The Kennedy Papa Joe expected would be President (not John).

* The Kushners run it all!!!

* Where does real healing come from? (Solomon knew.)

* Mandatory vaccination: the only solution is revolution.

* “Judge Judy”

* How militaries waste MILLIONS.

* When the very, very rare leader tries to help the people.

* What does Mafioso Joe’s “pardon” of his little boy prove?

_____________________

