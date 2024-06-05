BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Relationships That Please God Part 4B: The Family
Resurrection Life of Jesus
Resurrection Life of Jesus
114 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
5 views • 11 months ago

As Abraham’s life was coming to an end, God gave him the final task of selecting a wife for Isaac but neither of them was allowed by God to go to Haran. Abraham lived for another 35 years after Rebekah had been united with Isaac, but instead of using them to know God better and share his knowledge with the people around him, Abraham became obsessed with sex and fathered many children.

His third marriage yielded six children and he had a number of slave women with whom he had children as well. Abraham didn’t understand that his unique calling to produce one seed, not many, would be used to form the children of Israel, and eventually Jesus who would be the cornerstone for the Church.

In closing the message, Pastor John shows how a true relationship between God and man sets the standard and gives you four points on how to have a relationship with those around you that pleases God.

Sermon Outline: https://eaec.org/sermons/2009/RLJ-1206.pdf

RLJ-1206 -- OCTOBER 4, 2009

Join us for our weekly webcast Sundays 9AM PST or anytime during the week at:

https://eaec.org/webcast.htm

If you can support us that would be great. We are usually running on empty:

https://eaec.org/donation.htm

Keywords
bibleisraelabrahamrebekahharan
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy