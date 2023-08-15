© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
BRICS will become "bricks" in the foundation of a just and multipolar world - Sergey Naryshkin, Director of the Foreign Intelligence Service of Russia.
He also said:
The facts of blatant corruption in the Biden family have become a proverbial proverb, but under pressure from the White House, any investigation ends in a flop, Russian SVR Director Sergei Naryshkin said.
The American administration's detachment from reality is growing, he also emphasised.