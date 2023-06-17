BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

FREE ELECTRICITY FROM TREES AND HOW
Laska in the Great White North
Laska in the Great White North
44 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
288 views • 06/17/2023

FREE ELECTRICITY 

FROM TREES AND HOW

Follow @truth

Truth teller:

‘Electrical wire around our trees nicely, tight.’

‘It helps if you keep the distance between your wires.’

‘Where the trees have the most scars that’s where it produces the most of power 280 volt even A.C.’

‘Lunchtime when it requires full sun.’

‘Everyone can charge their phones here for free from the power of the trees.’

‘From morning’s 9 o’clock till about 6 o’clock sunset.’

Published by Reverend Christine Wednesday on Brighteon. 

Reverend Christine: I heard something about this as a kid but forgot about it until this video. Something to try.

Keywords
healthlightbulbgrinderreverend christinefree powerfree electrical energycharge your phone
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy