Alarming Sleep Secrets: Series 1 Episode 10

What is Cochrane?

Things have changed quite a bit at Cochrane since this video was produced, with the expulsion of Professor Peter Gotzsche, but it did start off well, back then ... when Prof. Peter Gotzsche was a co-founder.

In the last couple of years we have all been on a very steep learning curve, learning about "evidence-based medicine", tacit approval of "medications", and much more. These videos were made well before 2020, but they are still valuable for people still looking for solutions to sleep and mental health issues.





