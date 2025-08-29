BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
The Retail Doom Loop Keeping You in Debt with Sari Zang-Powazek #gold #silver
What is happening
What is happening
111 views • 2 weeks ago

Aug 28, 2025 Headline NEWS

After her nationally recognized 40-year collectible toy store went bankrupt, Sari Zang-Powazek, Director of Strategy Development at Zang Enterprises, turned to sound money to rebuild. In this candid interview with Lynette Zang, she exposes how Amazon was “chosen to win” and the ruthless retail doom loop keeping many people in debt. Watch to learn how to avoid getting trapped and protect your wealth with a sound money strategy.


Set an appointment with us here! https://zangenterprises.info/consulta... Or

Call us! 📞 833.GLD.ZANG or 833.453.9264

We are here to be of service to YOU!


----

Chapter:

00:00 – From Bankruptcy to Sound Money

01:28 – Amazon’s Edge vs. Small Business

03:27 – The Hidden Cost of Credit Card “Perks”

04:49 – Tariffs & The Retail Doom Loop

07:50 – Stablecoins & Cashless Trap

15:12 – Why I Chose Gold & Silver


----


This channel is dedicated to supporting sound money globally and building a community that connects us worldwide. Subscribe and keep watching and you too shall have the knowledge needed to make educated choices and thrive through whatever the future holds.


Disclaimer: The content on this channel is for informational and educational purposes only, reflecting our personal experiences and opinions. We are not financial advisors, CPAs, or attorneys, and nothing shared should be considered professional advice. It’s essential to stay informed and conduct thorough research before making any financial decisions.


Keywords
tariffsgoldcashsilverdebtcredit cardretail doom loopsari zang-powazek
