Misconceptions About AI

AI isn’t a sentient being with beliefs—it’s a sophisticated word predictor shaped by prompts! Many think getting an AI to "admit" something proves a point, but it’s just engineered output, not truth. Let’s separate fact from fiction—AI is a tool, not a mind.
