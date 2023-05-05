© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
中共以三方协议的模式来构建这个交易，允许苹果公司在棘手的情况下，也可以轻松的置身事外。中共政府砸了16亿美元，建造厂房和配套的建筑物，以及员工的住房，建设专属的基础设施。减免的各种应交税款，每年高达1亿美元。
The Chinese Communist Party structured the deal as a three-party agreement, allowing Apple to avoid tricky situations easily. The Chinese Communist government dropped $1.6 billion to build the plant and supporting buildings, as well as housing for employees and building exclusive infrastructure. The reduction in various taxes due was as much as $100 million per year.
