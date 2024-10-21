© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Fire Ants Community Forum - Currumbin Valley, Part 3.
Currumbin Valley, Qld, Australia. 17th Oct, 2024.
A public meeting open to all residents of Currumbin Valley and surrounding areas impacted by the National Fire Ant Eradication Program.
Topics include:
* Concerns over large scale, broadcast aerial baiting in our region.
* Are fire ants actually here?
* Do fire ants live in forests?
* Has blanket distribution of insecticide on this scale ever been done before , and does it work?
* What is the risk to our native ants, bees and the environment?
* Is the bait safe, or is it harming our pets, livestock and us?
* What happened in the Samford Valley on 26th May 2024?
* Why are residents regularly threatened with fines up to $15,000?
Part 3 - Dr Conni Turni from the University Of Queensland provides an in-depth look at the effectiveness and toxicity of the fire ant poisons.
