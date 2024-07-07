The Jesuit Vatican Shadow Empire 346 - The CAUSE!

In this video I’m returning to the idea of CAUSE and EFFECT! I uploaded a Video Number 175 titled, “Cause and Effect” 3 years ago, which I am now bringing forward and enhancing. I have included a “Slide Show” which I hope listeners will find informative. Once again the topic is extensive and I am only presenting an overview of the subject which will still prove to be lengthy so I thank you for your patience and attention in advance. Understanding the principle of “Cause and Effect” in relation to Rome and the Jesuits is very important. Cause and effect permeates every aspect of human life BUT when A Cause becomes THE Cause of all other “Causes,” then everything has truly been INVERTED. It then becomes impossible to think of anything in the world as NORMAL because the CAUSE has inverted the normal course of events IN world societies. Life has NOT been NORMAL for a long time because of Jesuit control of the Nations.





