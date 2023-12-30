Red Pill Nation Hangout #347
0. 8:26 Destiny getting Karma knocking on the door
1. 20:59 170 names on Epstein client list to be revealed
2. 34:52 Trudeau announces all cars to be electric by 2035
3. 54:37 Trump removed off presidential ballot in Colorado
4. 1:06:56 Woke University (Washington) folds after pressure brought on Riley Gaines
5. 1:24:05 OMG reveals DEI “Ten Commandments” based on race inside IBM subsidiary Red Hat
6. 1:36:41 Democrat caught making Gay Adult Video on Senate Floor
