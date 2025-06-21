Babylon is fallen: COME OUT of Babylon says God (3)

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.





The video was produced somewhere in Canada on May 26, 2025. Special thanks to Mike Stories for his video compilation of evil church organizations.





Revelation 17 & 18 speaks of Babylon as a woman or as a great whore. This woman or great whore is arrayed in scarlet and purple in Revelation 17:4. The Roman catholic church’s cardinals and bishops are arrayed in scarlet and purple respectively.





In Revelation 17:5, God calls this evil woman, impure church or great whore as: Mystery, Babylon The Great, The Mother Of Harlots And Abominations Of The Earth. This mother of harlots is a mother church that has harlot daughters. This mother church is none other than the roman catholic church of which came out harlot daughters including the Orthodox church in 1054 as part of the great schism and the Protestant churches starting in 1517.





The harlot daughters of the mother church, the babylonian roman catholic church, are in great spiritual darkness by embracing homosexuality and the gospels of prosperity and LGBTQ. The apostate evangelical and especially the protestant churches are embracing and tolerating sexual sins and have incorporated sexual sins into their beliefs.





While they are upholding their own set of beliefs or their own bread and wearing their own apparel of abiding in sin, they will still cling on to Christ to hide away their shame as per Isaiah 4:1.





I implore with you to put Christ first in everything and to obey God’s warning as Lot did to COME OUT of Babylon, to come out of the fallen professed Christian churches in Revelation 18:4-5 since they follow a false, non biblical system of worship and which tolerates sin, which separates you from God.





COME OUT of Babylon, COME OUT of your fallen church and come to the true Christ of the Bible.





The doctrines of the Catholic Church are entirely independent of Holy Scripture." Familiar Explanation of Catholic Doctrine, Rev. M. Muller, p.151.





Cardinal Hosius does not hesitate blasphemously to say, “Better would it be for the interests of the church had no Scripture ever existed”; and “It would be better had it not been written.” - Institutio Theologiae Elencticae Volume 1, page 57, 1679.





The decree set forth in the year 1229 A.D.... places Bible on The Index of Forbidden Books. The doctrine withholds "it is forbidden for laymen (common man) to read the Old and New Testaments. - We forbid them most severely to have the above books in the popular vernacular." "The lords of the districts shall carefully seek out the heretics in dwellings, hovels, and forests, and even their underground retreats shall be entirely wiped out." Pope Gregory IX, Anno. Chr. 1229





