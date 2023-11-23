That dog could only hold his head and cry, the rain and nostalgia made him collapse

Pitiful Animal





Nov 23, 2023





When you decide to adopt a dog, please love and protect them

Please don't let them fall into the same situation as Aga and Lim

These 2 puppies were only about 2 months old, have a decent owner

But they treated these 2 puppies like trash

For the past several days, they had to endure heavy rains while their bodies were tired leading to fainting

If they had to stay in the rain for a few more days, Lim and Aga would most likely have to say goodbye to the world

I needed to go to Lim and Aga's shelter to clear things up

If there were signs of animal abuse, the owner would have to bear all the punishment

Like many others, I only fought for the sake of justice.

