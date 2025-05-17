Biden Dementia Audio LEAKS Proving Once Again Media + Democrats GASLIGHTED the Public!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The audio of special prosecutor, Ben Hur interviewing, Joe Biden leaked, and it's as bad as anyway he might've suspected, with Biden, barely knowing dates, the timing of his sons passing, to a question as to where top-secret files had been kept. All this once again proves is how the Democrats lied and gaslight the public.