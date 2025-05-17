BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Biden Dementia Audio LEAKS Proving Once Again Media + Democrats GASLIGHTED the Public!
65 views • 4 months ago

The audio of special prosecutor, Ben Hur interviewing, Joe Biden leaked, and it's as bad as anyway he might've suspected, with Biden, barely knowing dates, the timing of his sons passing, to a question as to where top-secret files had been kept. All this once again proves is how the Democrats lied and gaslight the public.


barack obamadementiademocratsliesjoe bidenkamala harrisliarsgaslightingjaketapperaxiosbiden dementiakarinjean pierreben hiraudio leakwho was president
