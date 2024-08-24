© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Dr Steve: FREEDOM CITIES, Why Files: Killer Patents, Bongino: CRAZY, Russell Brand: Lying | EP1300 - Highlights Begin 08/24/2024 8:00 PM EDST
Dr Steve Turley 08/25 - Trump Is Building 10 MEGA FREEDOM CITIES with FLYING CARS!!!
***
The Why Files - Killer Patents & Secret Science Vol. 1 | Free Energy & Anti-Gravity Cover-Ups
***
Dan Bongino 08/24 - PEAK CRAZY: Oregon Giving $30k For Illegals To Buy Homes
***
Russell Brand 08/24 - So... They're Lying About Project 2025
