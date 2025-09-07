NIGHT SHADOWS SUNDAY 09.07.2025 – Signs, Warnings and the Hidden Heart

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Job 38:36
Who hath put wisdom in the inward parts? or who hath given understanding to the heart?
Psalm 51:6
Behold, thou desirest truth in the inward parts: and in the hidden part thou shalt make me to know wisdom.
Jeremiah 31:33
But this shall be the covenant that I will make with the house of Israel; After those days, saith the Lord, I will put my law in their inward parts, and write it in their hearts; and will be their God, and they shall be my people.
1 Peter 3:4
But let it be the hidden man of the heart, in that which is not corruptible, even the ornament of a meek and quiet spirit, which is in the sight of God of great price.
__________
Stewart Best has been teaching the true salvation gospel of Jesus Christ for over 40 years.
His classic video, “Iron Mountain — Blueprint for Tyranny,” drew national attention; including NBC's Dateline show and the Wall Street Journal.
In the past, he has appeared on the Art Bell Show and also on Steve Quayle’s former radio show.
At fourscore+ years of age his force does not seem to have abated one bit, still producing prolifically with his team at the LightGate ministry.
He was a professional aviator for many years, flying the latest corporate jets as Captain, and he also served in the military.