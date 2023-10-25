Israeli air strike near hospital in Gaza

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Al Jazeera
Oct 25, 2023
A large explosion has occurred in the besieged coastal enclave, near al-Wafa hospital.
The hospital is located in the Shajaiya area in eastern Gaza city.
Al Jazeera's Tareq Abu Azzoum is in Khan Younis, Gaza monitoring the latest developments.
Mansour Shouman is a Gaza resident joining us from Khan Younis in southern Gaza.
