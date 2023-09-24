The Lone Zebra Podcast - Trailer

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Welcome to my new 30 minute weekly podcast where I share my story, tips, tricks and faith to get through this nitty gritty journey we call life. Chronic disease is rampant and patients are not getting answers, the frustration is real. I understand, join me and other zebras to raise awareness and education about MCAS, EDS, POTS, and other chronic diseases often missed or dismissed by the medical professionals.