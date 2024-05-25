Larry Meguiars WARNING to the Last Days Church

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
this is an older video in which the background music is a little high and I apologize for that. I cannot remake it but I feel this needs to go up as well as some others as I get time. this is going over a short part of Jeremiah 23 in which certainly applies to the last days we are going through right now.
for questions or comments you can go to my email address [email protected]
to go to Larry McGuire's website you can go to this link larrygmeguiar2.com