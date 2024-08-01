BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Boo Hoo --- Nobody Likes Me!
The Kokoda Kid
The Kokoda Kid
97 views • 9 months ago

How did Kamala get to the top? How did she suddenly become an African-American?

Let's see what Doc Rich has to show us as he dives in to answer these questions. We'll also hear what Judge Joe Brown has to think of Kamala. Not very highly, that's for sure.


Video Sourced From:

Doc Rich


Extra Video Source:

The Art Of Dialogue


Closing Theme Music:

'Snake Charmer' by Steve Oxen

Fesliyan Studios


Closing Credits Compilation:

Westcombe Motion Pictures

Oxley Park, NSW

Australia 2760

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

NOTE: There is no connection between Doc Rich, Judge Joe Brown or Fesliyan Studios and this channel.

pce thu23:42

Keywords
deceptionliescorruptkamala harrisconfusedkameltoe harrisindian heritage
