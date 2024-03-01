5G Impact - Human & Environment

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
5G does have negative impacts on humans and surrounding environment. The USA has doubled-down on 5G technology, ignoring health warnings and rolling it out at WARP Speed. When combined with other vectors (i.e. mRNA vaccines) the results are horrific. Another multi-dimensional attack on people and earth. This another reason why Elites are running away from America or going underground.