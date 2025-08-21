The Importance of Spiritual Parents | Prophet Ezekiah Francis ‪@BerachahPropheticMinistries‬

In today’s reflective journey through 2 Kings 6:1-7, you will discover the incredible significance of spiritual families and the power of community within the prophetic calling. You’ll find inspiration in God’s desire for you to be part of a nurturing, faith-filled community.





Have you ever felt a longing for connection, for a deeper relationship with spiritual mentors? Just like the prophets, you are invited to leave behind what holds you back and embrace the call to live together with those who share a kingdom mindset. In Matthew 12:46-50, Jesus teaches us that our true family extends beyond blood ties; it encompasses those who do the will of God. This is your invitation to step into that family.





As we dive deeper into Scriptures like Ephesians 2:19, you’ll see that you are not only part of God's household but a vital member of His divine family—half on earth and half in heaven (Ephesians 3:14-15). Just like the sons of the prophets who lived in a small place, you have the opportunity to increase your spiritual impact. When they noticed limitations, Elisha encouraged them: “Go and make!” This is a call to action for you too.





Reflect with us on the blessings of productivity, multiplication, and increase as mentioned in Genesis 1:28 and encouraged by Psalms 35:27—God takes pleasure in your prosperity! Isaiah 60:22 reminds us that even the smallest among us can become a great force. Deuteronomy 1:11 shares the promise of becoming a thousand times more numerous.





Do you believe you have God’s life within you, a life meant to multiply? In this video, we’ll talk about how your efforts and hard work, as mentioned in 1 Timothy 5:17 and Colossians 1:29, will not be in vain (1 Corinthians 15:58)—God honors your labor.





No matter where you are on your journey, know this: God is with you, as promised in Hebrews 13:5. As we read through the latter part of 2 Kings 6:4-7, be assured that whatever you feel you've lost, God is ready to restore it (Joel 2:25).





Join us as we encourage one another to seek spiritual parents, to embrace community, and to expect restoration and growth in our lives. You are not alone.





The Importance of Spiritual Parents

Prophetic Time | 9 June 2025 | Prophet Ezekiah Francis | Berachah Prophetic Ministries





