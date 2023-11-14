BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
A Complaint Of Genocide Filed Against Israel With ICC&Another One Genocide Lawsuit Against Biden
Vigilent Citizen
Vigilent Citizen
3335 followers
52 views • 11/14/2023

MIRRORED Lawyers representing Palestinian NGO file 'genocide' complaint at International Criminal Court

Islam Channel

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jbwsYOa-sXs&ab_channel=IslamChannel

10 Nov 2023 

Lawyers representing a large group of Palestinian NGOs have filed a complaint of genocide against Israel with the International Criminal Court. The court's chief prosecutor, who is investigating the situation of the Palestinians, will decide how to deal with the complaint.


Palestinian rights groups file genocide lawsuit against Biden and two of his cabinet members

Al Jazeera English

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Lt_Z6XGs02o&t=10s&ab_channel=AlJazeeraEnglish

14 Nov 2023 

President Joe Biden and two of his cabinet members are being sued for complicity in genocide, in Gaza. The lawsuit was filed on behalf of several groups including American citizens with relatives in Gaza. It aims to stop the US military from sending funding to Israel.


Keywords
lawsuitisraelgenocideiccagainst biden
