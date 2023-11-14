A Complaint Of Genocide Filed Against Israel With ICC&Another One Genocide Lawsuit Against Biden

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
MIRRORED Lawyers representing Palestinian NGO file 'genocide' complaint at International Criminal Court
Islam Channel
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jbwsYOa-sXs&ab_channel=IslamChannel
10 Nov 2023
Lawyers representing a large group of Palestinian NGOs have filed a complaint of genocide against Israel with the International Criminal Court. The court's chief prosecutor, who is investigating the situation of the Palestinians, will decide how to deal with the complaint.
Palestinian rights groups file genocide lawsuit against Biden and two of his cabinet members
Al Jazeera English
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Lt_Z6XGs02o&t=10s&ab_channel=AlJazeeraEnglish
14 Nov 2023
President Joe Biden and two of his cabinet members are being sued for complicity in genocide, in Gaza. The lawsuit was filed on behalf of several groups including American citizens with relatives in Gaza. It aims to stop the US military from sending funding to Israel.