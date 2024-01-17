Russia and Niger agree to develop military ties.

Russia and Niger, under military rule since a coup last year, have agreed to develop military cooperation, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

According to Russian news agencies, Russian Deputy Defense Ministers Yunus-Bek Yevkurov and Alexander Fomin met Niger's Defense Minister Salifu Modi.

"The parties noted the importance of developing Russian-Niger relations in the defense sector and agreed to intensify joint actions to stabilize the situation in the region," the ministry said, adding that it aims to continue dialogue on "increasing the combat readiness" of Niger's military.

The authorities of the Central African Republic are ready to accept a Russian base on their country's territory. This was stated by the advisor to the CAR president, Fidel Ngouandika, to the "African Initiative" agency.

💬 "The government has already provided a plot of land for this purpose in the town of Berengo, 80 km west of the country's capital, Bangui," he noted.

Ngouandika reported that the existing infrastructure in Berengo allows for the deployment of up to 10,000 military personnel.

💬 "The goal of the presence of Russian military in the CAR is to train our soldiers," he remarked. "We are 1000% committed to Russia and believe that Russia should remain with us. If Russia abandons us today, Western states, which have done nothing for our country since we gained independence, will devour us."



