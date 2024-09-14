The Modern Day Tactics And Agendas Of Communists And Nazis To Take Away Your Properties

Paul Preston talks about the tactics and agendas of communists and Nazis to take away your property and to destroy your freedoms in America. A short video clip of Mel K is shown as an introduction to what communists and Nazis do to control and to eventually destroy you and all Americans. Today's communists and Nazis do very horrible and evil things, not that they have not done horrible and evil things in their past but you will learn some of the horrible evils they are doing in our times today.

And you will also learn how to be a part of stopping the communists and Nazis with their horribly terrible evils.

Link to this video ---> https://bit.ly/communist-nazi-agendas

Join New California ---> https://bit.ly/join-new-california-state





.