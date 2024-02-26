Open Borders Rapists, Johnny Proves War Profiteering, Jesuits Control “Civil Rights”, Transgender Agenda

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
SR 2024-02-26 “Not My Pope”
Topic list:
* Illegal alien mass-rapist kept trophies, continues to be coddled
by the gov’t, FEMALE judge.
* Las Vegas and “legal prostitution”.
* The Las Vegas illegal serial rapist IS ONLY ONE OF MANY.
* Rezendes-Ramirez “The Railroad Killer” raped and murdered FOR 30 YEARS, WITH YOUR GOV’T’S HELP.
* Catholic puppets like Ted Nugent prop up Donald Trump as he MOCKS “Conservative Americans”.
* From Sherman to Abrams: the Catholic control of the American military and war profiteering.
* Army fielding: “incompetent” on purpose to slaughter Americans (many burned alive in war).
* Johnny’s personal experience in the M1 attests to the crimes of the war-profiteers.
* Martin Luther King, Jr.—controlled by the Catholic Church.
* Was King a legitimate Christian preacher of just a pretender?
* John Hagee denies Jesus Christ.
* Jesuits work through the Hellfire Club Benjamin Franklin’s “private” University of Pennsylvania.
* Is “Christian Zionism” a blasphemous heresy?
* Satanic and Jesuit control of “civil rights” witnessed through the maturing and murder of “Malcolm X”.
* The tyranny of pre-crime: “incitement to violence”.
* Johnny’s solution to mega-business monopolies.
* “Black nobility” vs. the Roman Catholic Church.
* Johnny on REAL health.
* Can the secret history stories of “Christopher Story” be trusted?
* “IGNATIUS LOYOLA: CRYPTO JEW!!!”
* The pagan Jewish origin of a “Female Shakinah”.
* The homosexuals of “Conservative media”: why are they directors and producers?
* How Tucker Carlson ascended to prominence.
* When “Conservative homosexuals” at “FoxNews” try to date-rape young men.
* The bold bias of “user-edited Wikipedia”: why is it still considered legitimate?
* Bret Weinstein is no Harvey.
* Instead of “Not my Pope,” Conservative Catholics must say, “Not my Church”.
* The Hegelian dialectic of distraction behind “Conservative” FoxNews.
* The Luciferian Jesuit tragedy behind “Caitlyn Jenner”, promoted.
* Justice is overdue for Australians.
* Is “Caitlyn Jenner” related to Brooke Shields?
* Are there “transgenders” who are faking to encourage the mutilation they never did?
_____________________
