Open Borders Rapists, Johnny Proves War Profiteering, Jesuits Control “Civil Rights”, Transgender Agenda
Resistance Rising
Resistance Rising
53 views • 02/26/2024

SR 2024-02-26 “Not My Pope”

Topic list:

* Illegal alien mass-rapist kept trophies, continues to be coddled by the gov’t, FEMALE judge.
* Las Vegas and “legal prostitution”.
* The Las Vegas illegal serial rapist IS ONLY ONE OF MANY.
* Rezendes-Ramirez “The Railroad Killer” raped and murdered FOR 30 YEARS, WITH YOUR GOV’T’S HELP.
* Catholic puppets like Ted Nugent prop up Donald Trump as he MOCKS “Conservative Americans”.
* From Sherman to Abrams: the Catholic control of the American military and war profiteering.
* Army fielding: “incompetent” on purpose to slaughter Americans (many burned alive in war).
* Johnny’s personal experience in the M1 attests to the crimes of the war-profiteers.
* Martin Luther King, Jr.—controlled by the Catholic Church.
* Was King a legitimate Christian preacher of just a pretender?
* John Hagee denies Jesus Christ.
* Jesuits work through the Hellfire Club Benjamin Franklin’s “private” University of Pennsylvania.
* Is “Christian Zionism” a blasphemous heresy?
* Satanic and Jesuit control of “civil rights” witnessed through the maturing and murder of “Malcolm X”.
* The tyranny of pre-crime: “incitement to violence”.
* Johnny’s solution to mega-business monopolies.
* “Black nobility” vs. the Roman Catholic Church.
* Johnny on REAL health.
* Can the secret history stories of “Christopher Story” be trusted?
* “IGNATIUS LOYOLA: CRYPTO JEW!!!”
* The pagan Jewish origin of a “Female Shakinah”.
* The homosexuals of “Conservative media”: why are they directors and producers?
* How Tucker Carlson ascended to prominence.
* When “Conservative homosexuals” at “FoxNews” try to date-rape young men.
* The bold bias of “user-edited Wikipedia”: why is it still considered legitimate?
* Bret Weinstein is no Harvey.
* Instead of “Not my Pope,” Conservative Catholics must say, “Not my Church”.
* The Hegelian dialectic of distraction behind “Conservative” FoxNews.
* The Luciferian Jesuit tragedy behind “Caitlyn Jenner”, promoted.
* Justice is overdue for Australians.
* Is “Caitlyn Jenner” related to Brooke Shields?
* Are there “transgenders” who are faking to encourage the mutilation they never did?

_____________________

SUPPORT JOHNNY! (and join the e-Blast in the bottom right)

http://johnnycirucci.com/support/

 

GET JOHNNY’S BOOKS ON AMAZON, WHILE YOU STILL CAN!

https://www.amazon.com/Johnny-Cirucci/e/B01N6T2RT6

 

coronahoax GEAR IN THE JOHNNY STORE!

(BE THIS GUY: the Truth will free us!)

http://johnnycirucci.com/store/

 

Johnny’s Audio/Video Archive on Odysee

This is my main repository! Everything Johnny is here (including all Resistance Rising podcasts)!!

https://odysee.com/@Johnny_Cirucci:4

 

CONNECT WITH JOHNNY!

(All of Johnny’s app IDs are here, including his e-mail...no souvenir underwear, please!)

https://johnnycirucci.com/contact/

