Open Borders Rapists, Johnny Proves War Profiteering, Jesuits Control “Civil Rights”, Transgender Agenda

SR 2024-02-26 “Not My Pope”

Topic list:

* Illegal alien mass-rapist kept trophies, continues to be coddled by the gov’t, FEMALE judge.

* Las Vegas and “legal prostitution”.

* The Las Vegas illegal serial rapist IS ONLY ONE OF MANY.

* Rezendes-Ramirez “The Railroad Killer” raped and murdered FOR 30 YEARS, WITH YOUR GOV’T’S HELP.

* Catholic puppets like Ted Nugent prop up Donald Trump as he MOCKS “Conservative Americans”.

* From Sherman to Abrams: the Catholic control of the American military and war profiteering.

* Army fielding: “incompetent” on purpose to slaughter Americans (many burned alive in war).

* Johnny’s personal experience in the M1 attests to the crimes of the war-profiteers.

* Martin Luther King, Jr.—controlled by the Catholic Church.

* Was King a legitimate Christian preacher of just a pretender?

* John Hagee denies Jesus Christ.

* Jesuits work through the Hellfire Club Benjamin Franklin’s “private” University of Pennsylvania.

* Is “Christian Zionism” a blasphemous heresy?

* Satanic and Jesuit control of “civil rights” witnessed through the maturing and murder of “Malcolm X”.

* The tyranny of pre-crime: “incitement to violence”.

* Johnny’s solution to mega-business monopolies.

* “Black nobility” vs. the Roman Catholic Church.

* Johnny on REAL health.

* Can the secret history stories of “Christopher Story” be trusted?

* “IGNATIUS LOYOLA: CRYPTO JEW!!!”

* The pagan Jewish origin of a “Female Shakinah”.

* The homosexuals of “Conservative media”: why are they directors and producers?

* How Tucker Carlson ascended to prominence.

* When “Conservative homosexuals” at “FoxNews” try to date-rape young men.

* The bold bias of “user-edited Wikipedia”: why is it still considered legitimate?

* Bret Weinstein is no Harvey.

* Instead of “Not my Pope,” Conservative Catholics must say, “Not my Church”.

* The Hegelian dialectic of distraction behind “Conservative” FoxNews.

* The Luciferian Jesuit tragedy behind “Caitlyn Jenner”, promoted.

* Justice is overdue for Australians.

* Is “Caitlyn Jenner” related to Brooke Shields?

* Are there “transgenders” who are faking to encourage the mutilation they never did?

_____________________

