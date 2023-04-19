Michael Shellenberger: Calling all Whistleblowers - the Censorship Industrial Complex

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Michael Shellenberger @shellenberger
Over the last several months, my colleagues and I have documented the existence of a Censorship Industrial Complex. We can't do this work alone. If you work for one of the government or non-government entities "fighting" "misinfo," "disinfo," or "hate" online, please contact us - [email protected]
Reteated by General Flynn as follows:
LTG (R) Mike Flynn @GenFlynn
