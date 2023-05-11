God continues being - part 2

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
God said, "I am the God of Abraham, and the God of Isaac, and the God of Jacob" - God is not the God of dead people (which Abraham and Isaac and Jacob are at the current time) but God is the God of people living (at the time of resurrection and from that time forward for Abraham and Isaac and Jacob and others who will receive eternal life).