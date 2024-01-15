Prof. Malcolm Shaw’s masterful display in international law and meticulous take-down of South Africa’s case at International Court of Justice

Posted 13January2024 Arsen Ostrovsky:
Prof. Malcolm Shaw international law South Africa case at ICJ.
In case you missed, here is the full video of Prof. Malcolm Shaw’s masterful display in international law and meticulous take-down of South Africa’s case at ICJ, during his submission on behalf of Israel.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.