Central bankers are planning CBDC currency implants ‘under your skin’

A prominent German economist says central banks plan to concretize central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) in the form of microchips implanted under the skin, a technology that would enable absolute government control over personal finances.
New digital ‘money’ will mark the end of First Amendment, Second Amendment, and all human freedom :The beast system is at the very precipice of coming into existence; its digital fences are being erected right under our noses
