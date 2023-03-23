BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
MK Ultra Survivor Cathy O'Brien: The Trance Formation Of America
Sons of Liberty
Sons of Liberty
55 views • 03/23/2023

Cathy O'Brien was sold to the government by her father when she was just a little girl. The government then abused her and put her into the CIA's MK Ultra program, making her a slave and using her for espionage. She shares her horrifying story, her deliverance and the mass mind control taking place in the world, and especially in the US. She also shares things she learned from Mark Phillips, a high ranking man in the intelligence community who rescued her and her daughter, that helped her heal from the mind control and trauma she faced in her first 30 years of life.Subscribe on Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/sonsoflibertyradiolive


Keywords
bill clintonmind controlciamkultrageorge w bushrobert byrdgeorge h w bushgerald fordcathy obrienmark phillipsoperation monarchtranceformation of ameicatrance moviegeorge romney
