Cleaning Up The Intake on a W211 E320 CDI Mercedes Turbodiesel

I show how to remove swirl vanes, clean the intake manifold, and block off unnecessary ports on the intake system using an aluminum brazing technique.

Intro and outro music is "Scraped Sick Thing" by Tameloop.

See the rest of their content at:

https://linktr.ee/tameloop

